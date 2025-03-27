Kelly Clarkson Calls Out Co-Parenting Double Standard with Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson is never one to shy away from speaking her truth, and her latest comments about co-parenting with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock are no exception. During a candid chat on the podcast Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, Clarkson shed light on the frustrating double standards between working moms and dads.

The Grammy-winning singer and talk show host, 42, shares two children with Blackstock—River, 10, and Remington "Remy," 8. While discussing the struggle of balancing a high-profile career with parenthood, Clarkson made a sarcastic remark about how she often looks like "the bad guy" when she can’t attend school events, while Blackstock seems to escape the same scrutiny.

"And then [my daughter] is like, ‘Why weren’t you there? This person’s mommy was there.’ And I’m like, ‘Congratulations to her because she made different decisions that led to her being able to be there on a Thursday at 10 a.m.”.

Clarkson’s experience resonated with host Kylie Kelce, who noted that her daughters seem to guilt her for working but don’t have the same reaction when their father, former NFL star Jason Kelce, travels for his job.

This gender-based expectation, Clarkson observed, is something kids seem to pick up naturally. "Isn’t it funny though how different it is? Because even from a young age, like, we didn’t teach them [that]; they just innately [believe that]. Like, he is allowed to be somewhere, but you’re not? That is really interesting."

Clarkson, who has primary custody of their children following a contentious divorce finalized in 2022, has remained vocal about her struggles with Blackstock. During the podcast, she sarcastically remarked, "There is a lot that I keep in … because co-parenting is fun."

She also took a jab at the notion that her commitments are less valid than Blackstock’s, saying,

"It’s like, ‘Oh, he couldn’t come because of this [thing],’ and I’m like, ‘OK, cool. Do you think I just leave and just sit in the park all day?’"

While navigating co-parenting challenges, Clarkson is committed to setting a strong example for her kids. "Women and men work, and it’s OK. And you’re gonna be fine," she said. "Like I was a latchkey kid … no one was there, and I turned out all right—kind of."

Clarkson’s comments reflect a broader conversation about the societal expectations placed on working mothers versus fathers. As always, she’s keeping it real and unfiltered, giving her fans another reason to love her.