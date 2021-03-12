KEN DOLL TURNS 60

Turns out Barbie likes a younger man. The Ken doll has turned 60 – 2 years after Barbie did (but she still tells people she’s 33).

Mattel released a throw-back re-creation of the first Ken doll. It’s got yellow hair made of felt, a matching yellow beach towel, and sells for 50 bucks.

Ken might be the most ‘woke’ doll of them all: Mattel says they’re available in 4 body types, 13 skin tones, 9 eye colours, and 22 hair colours.

The original Barbie, launched in 1959, also came in a bathing suit, a minimalist strategy to encourage consumers to buy outfits and accessories.