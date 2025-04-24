Kendrick Lamar Leads 2025 AMA Noms — Taylor Swift Eyes Another Record

The 2025 American Music Award nominations just dropped, and it’s looking like a big year for Kendrick Lamar. The rapper snagged 10 nominations — including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year. He’s dominating.

Post Malone isn’t far behind with eight nods, while Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Shaboozey each scored seven. (Yes, that Shaboozey — it’s been a big year for cowboy-core.)

And of course, Taylor Swift made the list with six nominations. She already holds the record for most AMA wins at 40, but she could beat her record and add even more hardware to her collection. Is there anything she can’t do?

The show is set to take place on May 26 in Las Vegas, with none other than Jennifer Lopez stepping in as host, so you just know it’s going to be a performance-packed night.

Stay tuned, Swifties and Stans — this year’s AMAs are looking like a wild one.