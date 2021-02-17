Kenny Loggins Pens New Song “The Great Adventure” For Kids!
It's almost as catchy as 'Footloose'
Kenny Loggins‘ new song “The Great Adventure” was written specifically for the San Diego Zoo Kids Channel, which brings wildlife-themed programs to medical facilities serving sick children and their families.
Collaborating with the songwriters behind the Oscar-nominated song “Everything Is Awesome,” Loggins says they wanted to craft a song that would appeal to kids who are around 10.
He says he didn’t write the song for it to become a hit! He was just happy to have an important project.