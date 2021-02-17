Kenny Loggins Pens New Song “The Great Adventure” For Kids!

Kenny Loggins‘ new song “The Great Adventure” was written specifically for the San Diego Zoo Kids Channel, which brings wildlife-themed programs to medical facilities serving sick children and their families.

Collaborating with the songwriters behind the Oscar-nominated song “Everything Is Awesome,” Loggins says they wanted to craft a song that would appeal to kids who are around 10.

He says he didn’t write the song for it to become a hit! He was just happy to have an important project.