“Ketamine Queen” Sentenced in Matthew Perry Case

A major chapter has closed in the case surrounding the death of Friends star Matthew Perry.

Jasveen Sangha — the woman known in court as the “Ketamine Queen” — has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, along with three years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to supplying the drug that led to Perry’s death in 2023.

A Tough Sentence After Emotional Testimony

Sangha’s legal team pushed for a lighter sentence, arguing she was a first-time offender. Prosecutors, however, pushed hard for a significant prison term — and the judge ultimately agreed.

The courtroom also heard emotional victim impact statements from Perry’s family.

His stepmother, Debbie Perry, described the dealer as “heartless” and urged the court to impose the maximum sentence.

His stepfather, Keith Morrison, remembered Perry as a “brilliant” man who struggled with personal demons.

What Happened

Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub on October 28, 2023, by his assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa.

A medical examiner later ruled that ketamine, along with other contributing factors, caused him to lose consciousness and drown. He was 54.

In total, five people — including doctors and Iwamasa — have pleaded guilty to various charges connected to the case.

RELATED: Doctor Sentenced for Supplying Ketamine to Matthew Perry

Final Thought

This sentencing brings some legal closure, but for fans and loved ones, it’s a reminder of how devastating addiction and access to powerful drugs can be.

A deeply sad story… with consequences that will be felt for a long time.