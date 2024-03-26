Kevin Hart Receives Mark Twain Prize For American Humour

Hart rose from the open mics and comedy clubs of his native Philadelphia to become one of his country’s most recognizable performers — honing a signature style that combines his diminutive height, expressive face and motor-mouth delivery into an arena-packing stand-up act. He became the latest recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in a raucous ceremony at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld and Dave Chappelle were all in attendance at the Kennedy Centre Opera house Sunday night to witness their friend’s big night…

The show kicked off with a duet by Robin Thicke and Nelly!

According to IMDB, Hart has appeared in 93 movies and television shows with nine in development. His films have grossed more than $4.23 billion globally.

Now in its 25th year, the Mark Twain Prize annually honors performers who have made a lasting impact on humor and culture. Honorees receive a bronze bust of Twain, the iconic American writer and satirist whose real name was Samuel Clemens.