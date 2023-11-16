Listen Live

Kids are Now Making Christmas Gift Lists As PowerPoint Presentations

These kids are in

By Kool Mornings

They’re making their list and presenting it twice!

As the holidays get closer, Generation Z and Generation Alpha kids are not playing any games regarding their Christmas wish lists. 

@vic_renea90 Pressure to perform! Lets overcome this together! #selflove #selfimprovement #progressnotperfection #momsover30 #momlife ♬ original sound – Victoria Renea

Today’s children are leaving traditional paper wish lists and circled catalogues behind and, as the most tech-savvy generations, they’re upgrading to PowerPoint presentations.

So, parents take a seat and get ready to take notes, and Santa, you might want to get a Microsoft account.

Related posts

Half of People Would Give Up The Internet For This…

Gen Z Work Slang That Annoy Their Colleagues The Most

This Mental Health Hack Could Help You Fall Asleep Faster