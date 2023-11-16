Kids are Now Making Christmas Gift Lists As PowerPoint Presentations
These kids are in
They’re making their list and presenting it twice!
As the holidays get closer, Generation Z and Generation Alpha kids are not playing any games regarding their Christmas wish lists.
@vic_renea90 Pressure to perform! Lets overcome this together! #selflove #selfimprovement #progressnotperfection #momsover30 #momlife ♬ original sound – Victoria Renea
Today’s children are leaving traditional paper wish lists and circled catalogues behind and, as the most tech-savvy generations, they’re upgrading to PowerPoint presentations.
So, parents take a seat and get ready to take notes, and Santa, you might want to get a Microsoft account.