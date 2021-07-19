Kids Are Speaking In British Accents During Pandemic Thanks To ‘Peppa Pig’

Kids binge-watching so much TV during the pandemic it was bound to have an effect on them.

Kids were watching so much “Peppa Pig” that many parents are reporting that their kids are developing English accents and using words like “telly” and “ready, steady, go.”

It’s dubbed the Peppa Effect– and all that extra telly time during COVID-19 restrictions appears to be making the phenomenon more widespread.

Kids are now using words like “Father Christmas” instead of “Santa Claus” and tossing out expressions like “give it a go.”

Peppa Pig was the second most in-demand cartoon after “Spongebob Squarepants” for a 12-month period ending February.