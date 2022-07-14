Listen Live

Kids Who Handwrite Their Notes May Get Higher Grades Than Their Peers Who Use Digital Approach

Remember when your teacher would make you copy lengthy notes off the chalkboard?

By Kool Mornings

A recent poll asked 2,000 parents whether or not they’ve noticed a preference for digital or analog studying habits in their children ages 6-18.

Although typing proved slightly more popular than handwriting, the latter group was estimated to have a higher median GPA than the overall average.

The study also found other interesting facts between analog and digital kids.

3 In 5 People Think Video Games Should Be A Part Of The School Curriculum

Meanwhile, those who write longhand were described as more left-brained (73%) – analytical and organized — while those with no preference were most likely to be considered right-brained, or creative and intuitive (21%).

Similarly, longhand writers tended to be introverted, while kids with no preference were more extroverted. 

Regardless of personality differences, 53% of parents feel their child’s grades have improved since the 2019-2020 school year – although parents of longhand writers (87%) noticed the most improvement overall.

Kids who handwrite their notes seemed more successful in remembering information they’ve read (98% vs. 67% average) and finishing assignments on time (74% vs 55% average).

Top 10 Most Frequently Used School Supplies!

  1. Laptop – 37%
  2. Pens/pencils – 35% 
  3. Calculator – 34%
  4. Notebooks/paper – 33%
  5. Smartphone – 31% 
  6. Tablet – 30% 
  7. Highlighters – 30% 
  8. Binders – 30% 
  9. Paper planners – 29% 
  10. Folders – 29%        

