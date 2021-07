A huge congrats goes out to Halsey and her partner on the birth of their first child, Ender!

The little one arrived into the world on July 14th.

The singer-songwriter announced the birth on her Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

Halsey also unveiled her pregnancy on IG, seems like it’s her favourite platform to let her fans know what’s up in her life: