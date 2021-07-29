Listen Live

KOOL CELEBS: Will Smith as… The Williams Sister’s Father? I Smell Oscars!

15 LOVE. That's the only thing I know about Tennis.

By Josh, Kool Celebrities

Have you ever wondered: Serena and Venus Williams are basically superheroes…. how did they get that way?

LOOK FOR ANSWERS NO LONGER!

“King Richard” is an upcoming bio-flick involving Will Smith playing, Richard Williams, the father and coach of both of the Williams sisters.

This trailer alone SCREAMS Oscar buzz, ALREADY.

Check it out below:

The film hits theatres on November 19th.

