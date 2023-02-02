Brought to you by:

Valentine’s Day is almost here, and Kool FM wants to put your relationship to the test!

KOOL FM’s Match Game is back and this year it could end very well, with you and your partner winning a Romantic Getaway…… or it could end with a very long discussion about “feelings” and “listening to each other more”…

5 lucky couples will be selected to play and compete for the chance to win a Romantic Getaway!

Just for playing, each couple will be given a $100 Casino Rama Resort Excitement Card. The couple that “matches” the most amount of answers will be deemed the winners, and walk away with a romantic getaway to Casino Rama Resort including; accommodations, dinner, breakfast, and premium tickets to see Canadian Comedian Gerry Dee on March 31st, 2023.

Sign up online by filling out the form below for your chance to play KOOL FM’s Match Game.

Must be 19 years+ to enter

1 half of the couple must be available to come to Kool FM studios for 7:15 am between February 10th- February 14th 2023.

If two or more couples tie for the most amount of correct answers, then a random draw will be made where 1 couple is determined the grand prize winner.

The Kool FM Match Game – is brought to you by Casino Rama Resort: make your Valentine’s Day plans now with romantic hotel packages and more. Click here for details and 107.5 Kool FM!