Listen Live

$1,000 Minute January 31st

How many did you get today?

By $1,000 Minute
  1. When writing an email, what does BCC stand for?

Answer: Blind Carbon Copy

  1. NKOTB is the acronym for what popular Boy Band?

Answer: New Kids on Th Block

  1. The City of Barrie is celebrating winter this weekend with this community tradition, and one of the top winter festivals in Ontario?

Answer: Winterfest

  1. What is the name of the rooster from the Looney Tunes?

Answer: Foghorn Leghorn

  1. In Basketball, how many points is a free throw worth?

Answer: 1 point

  1. A Bichon Frizé, Shih Tsu, and Chow Chow are all types of what?

Answer: Dogs (breeds of Dogs)  

  1. Spell Espresso?

Answer: E-S-P-R-E-S-S-O

  1. Charlie is making cannoli’s, she’s made a dozen chocolate, 6 Vanilla and 10 pistachios. How many Cannoli did she make in total?

Answer: 28

  1. In what year did the Canadian Mint stop producing the Penny?

Answer: 2012 (Fun fact the final penny was minted at the RCM’s Winnipeg, Manitoba, plant on the morning of May 4, 2012)

  1. How do you say stop in French?

Answer: Arret

Related posts

$1,000 Minute January 30th

$1,000 Minute January 29th

$1,000 Minute January 25th