$1,000 Minute January 31st

When writing an email, what does BCC stand for?

Answer: Blind Carbon Copy

NKOTB is the acronym for what popular Boy Band?

Answer: New Kids on Th Block

The City of Barrie is celebrating winter this weekend with this community tradition, and one of the top winter festivals in Ontario?

Answer: Winterfest

What is the name of the rooster from the Looney Tunes?

Answer: Foghorn Leghorn

In Basketball, how many points is a free throw worth?

Answer: 1 point

A Bichon Frizé, Shih Tsu, and Chow Chow are all types of what?

Answer: Dogs (breeds of Dogs)

Spell Espresso?

Answer: E-S-P-R-E-S-S-O

Charlie is making cannoli’s, she’s made a dozen chocolate, 6 Vanilla and 10 pistachios. How many Cannoli did she make in total?

Answer: 28

In what year did the Canadian Mint stop producing the Penny?

Answer: 2012 (Fun fact the final penny was minted at the RCM’s Winnipeg, Manitoba, plant on the morning of May 4, 2012)

How do you say stop in French?

Answer: Arret