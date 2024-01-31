$1,000 Minute January 31st
How many did you get today?
- When writing an email, what does BCC stand for?
Answer: Blind Carbon Copy
- NKOTB is the acronym for what popular Boy Band?
Answer: New Kids on Th Block
- The City of Barrie is celebrating winter this weekend with this community tradition, and one of the top winter festivals in Ontario?
Answer: Winterfest
- What is the name of the rooster from the Looney Tunes?
Answer: Foghorn Leghorn
- In Basketball, how many points is a free throw worth?
Answer: 1 point
- A Bichon Frizé, Shih Tsu, and Chow Chow are all types of what?
Answer: Dogs (breeds of Dogs)
- Spell Espresso?
Answer: E-S-P-R-E-S-S-O
- Charlie is making cannoli’s, she’s made a dozen chocolate, 6 Vanilla and 10 pistachios. How many Cannoli did she make in total?
Answer: 28
- In what year did the Canadian Mint stop producing the Penny?
Answer: 2012 (Fun fact the final penny was minted at the RCM’s Winnipeg, Manitoba, plant on the morning of May 4, 2012)
- How do you say stop in French?
Answer: Arret