Get Ready to Be Spooked: Kool FM Transforms into Ghoul FM

Brace yourselves, because this morning, Kool FM has shed its skin for something far more sinister.

Cue the thunderclap!

For today only, we’re officially… Ghoul FM!

That’s right – the spookiest day of the year calls for something a little more spine-tingling. So we’re bringing the scares straight to your speakers, with a lineup that’s guaranteed to keep you on your toes.

Beat FOMO by being in the know! Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat. Subscription Form Sign Me Up

What does this ghoulish makeover mean for you, our listeners?

From creepy classics to spooky anthems that send a chill down your spine, today's playlist is all about setting the mood. You’ll hear your favorite Halloween tunes – perfect for putting the final touches on your costume or getting ready to head out for Halloween festivities.

Not only will our playlists give you goosebumps, but our hosts are all-in too!

Will Dale & Charlie survive the witching hour? Will Midday’s with Rob Daniels and The Drive with Amy Aust take on a paranormal life of their own? And what about Millzy? You can bet he’s got a chilling tale or two lined up for his evening show to keep you in suspense all night long.

And, of course, we can't forget about all the ghoulish goodies up for grabs! Tune in for Radio Trick Or Treat, a Halloween-themed Blast from The Past and so much more for great prizes including cash, candy tickets and more!

So, whether you’re carving jack-o-lanterns, gearing up for a night out, or getting cozy on the couch for a spooky day at home, tune into 107.5 Ghoul FM if you dare ...

Have a frightfully good Halloween from all of us at Ghoul FM – the scariest (and Koolest) place on your dial this October 31st!