KOOL FM’S $1000 MINUTE – JUNE 23RD AT 9AM
JAMES MOREAU HAD ALL THE RIGHT ANSWERS THIS MORNING AND SCORED HIMSELF $1000!
- What was the Skunk’s name in Disney’s Bambi? (Flower)
- What animal is said to be king of the Jungle? (Lion)
- Trees breathe in Co2 and release WHAT? (o2/Oxygen)
- What is Garfield’s favourite food? (Lasagna)
- SPELL: Lasagna. (L A S A G N A)
- How many I’s are in the word MISSISSIPPI? (4)
- What month would be last when listed alphabetically? (September)
- What is the name of the ship found on the Canadian 10 cent coin? (Bluenose)
- What is the force that keeps us from floating up into the air? (Gravity)
- Which province borders Ontario on the West side? (Manitoba)