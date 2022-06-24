KOOL FM’S $1000 MINUTE – JUNE 24 @9AM
MAGGIE CAME CLOSE… HOW WOULD YOU HAV DONE?
- What track and field event involves the throwing of a light spear by hand? (Javelin/Javelin throw)
- Which American singer is also known as ‘Jenny from the block’? (Jennifer Lopez)
- 75 plus WHAT equal 107? (32)
- A polygraph test is more popularly referred to as a what? (Lie Detector test)
- What arctic animal can be found on the Canadian toonie? (Polar Bear)
- SPELL: Arctic. (A R C T I C)
- What flower is named after the giant burning ball in the sky? (Sunflower)
- Quasimodo is a fictional character from which Disney movie? (The Hunchback of Notre Dame)
- The most recognized model of how the universe began is known as the WHAT? (Big Bang/Big Bang Theory)
- Peggys Cove is located in which Canadian province? (Nova Scotia)