Listen Live

KOOL FM’S $1000 MINUTE – JUNE 24 @9AM

MAGGIE CAME CLOSE… HOW WOULD YOU HAV DONE? What track and field event involves the […]

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

MAGGIE CAME CLOSE… HOW WOULD YOU HAV DONE?

  1. What track and field event involves the throwing of a light spear by hand? (Javelin/Javelin throw)
  1. Which American singer is also known as ‘Jenny from the block’? (Jennifer Lopez)
  1. 75 plus WHAT equal 107? (32)
  1. A polygraph test is more popularly referred to as a what? (Lie Detector test)
  1. What arctic animal can be found on the Canadian toonie? (Polar Bear)
  1. SPELL: Arctic. (A R C T I C)
  1. What flower is named after the giant burning ball in the sky? (Sunflower)
  1. Quasimodo is a fictional character from which Disney movie? (The Hunchback of Notre Dame)
  1. The most recognized model of how the universe began is known as the WHAT? (Big Bang/Big Bang Theory)
  1. Peggys Cove is located in which Canadian province? (Nova Scotia)

Related posts

KOOL FM’S $1000 MINUTE – JUNE 23RD AT 9AM

$10,000 MINUTE GAME-Monday, Feburary 7th @ 7:40AM

$10,000 Minute Game Feb 4 5pm