MAGGIE CAME CLOSE… HOW WOULD YOU HAV DONE?

What track and field event involves the throwing of a light spear by hand? (Javelin/Javelin throw)

Which American singer is also known as ‘Jenny from the block’? (Jennifer Lopez)

75 plus WHAT equal 107? (32)

A polygraph test is more popularly referred to as a what? (Lie Detector test)

What arctic animal can be found on the Canadian toonie? (Polar Bear)

SPELL: Arctic. (A R C T I C)

What flower is named after the giant burning ball in the sky? (Sunflower)

Quasimodo is a fictional character from which Disney movie? (The Hunchback of Notre Dame)

The most recognized model of how the universe began is known as the WHAT? (Big Bang/Big Bang Theory)