KOOL FM’S $10,000 MINUTE FOR AUGUST 12TH AT 5PM

1. How many balls are rolled to score a spare in bowling?

(2)

2. Name one of two fruit juices used when making a cosmopolitan cocktail.

(Cranberry or lime juice)

3. Who gave the famous “I Have A Dream” speech?

(Dr. Martin Luther King Jr)

4. In Disney Pixar’s ‘Monsters Inc.’, What does the City of Monstropolis use as their energy source?

(Screams/Children screams)

5.SPELL: Cinnamon.

(C I N N A M O N)

6. What blood type qualifies as a universal donor?

(O Negative)

7. What is the longest running Broadway show of all time?

(Phantom of the Opera)

8. What type of animal is a Komodo Dragon?

(Lizard)

9. What is the smallest Canadian province?

(PEI/Prince Edward Island)

10. If you saved $1,000 every month for 3 years, how much money would you have saved?

($36,000)