KOOL FM’S $10,000 MINUTE FOR AUGUST 12TH AT 5PM
How did you do?
1. How many balls are rolled to score a spare in bowling?
(2)
2. Name one of two fruit juices used when making a cosmopolitan cocktail.
(Cranberry or lime juice)
3. Who gave the famous “I Have A Dream” speech?
(Dr. Martin Luther King Jr)
4. In Disney Pixar’s ‘Monsters Inc.’, What does the City of Monstropolis use as their energy source?
(Screams/Children screams)
5.SPELL: Cinnamon.
(C I N N A M O N)
6. What blood type qualifies as a universal donor?
(O Negative)
7. What is the longest running Broadway show of all time?
(Phantom of the Opera)
8. What type of animal is a Komodo Dragon?
(Lizard)
9. What is the smallest Canadian province?
(PEI/Prince Edward Island)
10. If you saved $1,000 every month for 3 years, how much money would you have saved?
($36,000)