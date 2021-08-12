Kool FM’s $10,000 Minute for August 12th at 9am

Thurs, August 12th – 9AM

Sarah Jessica Parker is set to reprise her role as Carrie Bradshaw next year from what popular HBO series?

(Sex and the City)

2. ‘Rubber Ducky’ reached the Top 20 on the Billboard’s Hot 100 back in 1970. Who sang it?

(Ernie)

3. What is the English translation of the acronym R.S.V.P?

(Please Reply/Respond) (répondez s’il vous plaît)

4. How many feet is 36 inches?

(3)

5. The CFL resumed play recently after missing all of the 2020 season. What does CFL stand for?

(Canadian Football League)

6. Butterfly, Backstroke and Freestyle are all styles of what?

(Swimming)

7. A traditional poutine has 3 main ingredients: French fries, brown gravy and what type of cheese?

(Cheese curds/Cheddar cheese curds)

8. SPELL: Definitely.

(D E F I N I T E L Y)

9. Name the long-time host of Wheel of Fortune.

(Pat Sajack)

10. Finish the old proverb ‘A bird in the hand is worth…..’

(Two in the bush)