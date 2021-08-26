KOOL FM’S $10,000 MINUTE FOR AUGUST 26TH AT 5PM

1. Peggys Cove is located in which Canadian province?

(Nova Scotia)

2. What is the name of Popeye the sailor man’s girlfriend?

(Olive Oyl)

3. Who is said to have built an ark and let the animals in two by two?

(Noah)

4. What is the name of the scale used to measure the spiciness of chili peppers?

(Scoville)

5. A person with diabetes can’t effectively use, or produces an insufficient amount of WHAT in the body?

(Insulin)

6. SPELL: Naive.

(N A I V E)

7. Name the sport in which players slide stones on a sheet of ice towards a target area.

(Curling)

8. How many decades are in a century?

(10)

9. Name the pink bird commonly known for standing on one leg.

(Flamingo)

10. Which American singer is also known as ‘Jenny from the block’?

(Jennifer Lopez)