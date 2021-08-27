Kool FM’s $10,000 Minute for August 27th at 9am

$1,000 Minute

Fri, August 27th – 9AM

In Disney’s ‘Bambi’ what type of animal is Bambi’s friend flower?

(Skunk)

2. Dried plums are more commonly known by what name?

(Prunes)

3. Bishop, knight, rook, and pawn are all names of pieces from what game?

(Chess)

4. In the Jack and the Beanstalk fairy tale, what did Jack trade for 5 magic beans?

(A Cow)

5. If you have two loonies and eight quarters, how much money do you have?

($4.00)

6. Arachnophobia refers to the intense fear of what?

(Spiders/Arachnids)

7. Name the formal working office space of the President of the United States, located in the West Wing of the White House.

(Oval Office)

8. What is the name of the process used by plants to convert sunlight into food?

(Photosynthesis)

9. Kelly Clarkson rose to fame in 2002 after winning the first season of what singing competition series?

(American Idol)

10. How many A’s are in the word MADAGASCAR?

(4)