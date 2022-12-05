KOOL FM’s Days of Giving

Not Sure what to give this holiday season? Give the Gift that can’t be bought… Give the gift of life by donating blood.

Just because the holidays are coming doesn’t mean the need for blood goes away.

There are over 500 appointments that need to be filled before December 31st.

Head to blood.ca and book your appointment today with the Canadian Blood Services

OR take part in our Days of Giving Campaign and come into the Barrie clinic on Bayview Drive between now and January 3rd and gift the gift of life.

While you’re there, fill out a ballot to win some great prizes, sponsored by KOOL FM

Blood it’s in you to give