KOOL FM’s Touchless Trick or Treat Drive Thru
If you're all dressed up in costume and you have no where to go we'd love to see you!
We’ve decided to provide your family with a Safe trick or treating option, without sacrificing the fun, excitement and Candy!
We’ve created a touchless Trick or Treat Drive-Thru and will be handing out loot bags at the Barrie Curling Club on Essa rd this Halloween from 1-3 PM or until we run out of candy.
So if you’re all dressed up with no place to go, or want to give your kids a safe option for trick or treating we’d love to see you.
Kool Fm’s Touchless Trick or Treat Drive Thru happening on Halloween from 1-3pm at the Barrie Curling Club, .
Rules:
1 Bag per Car
For safety, trick or treaters must be in a car, no walkers or bikers permitted through the Drive-thru