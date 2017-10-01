KOOL FM’s Touchless Trick or Treat Drive Thru

We’ve decided to provide your family with a Safe trick or treating option, without sacrificing the fun, excitement and Candy!

We’ve created a touchless Trick or Treat Drive-Thru and will be handing out loot bags at the Barrie Curling Club on Essa rd this Halloween from 1-3 PM or until we run out of candy.

So if you’re all dressed up with no place to go, or want to give your kids a safe option for trick or treating we’d love to see you.

Rules:

1 Bag per Car

For safety, trick or treaters must be in a car, no walkers or bikers permitted through the Drive-thru