A New, Tiny Restaurant For… A Squirrel?

When that quarantine boredom hits, why not… make a restaurant?

That’s what Angela Hansberger, a food writer from Georgia decided to do!

She had gotten a tiny picnic table sent to her by her uncle, and when it arrived and was unwrapped, there was a squirrel sitting on it!

She gave him some nuts and a pie, and the next day, he was sitting waiting!

As a result, Angela decided to set up a little restaurant and making homages to places she visited and reviewed!

It’s super cute.

Also his name? Thelonious Munk, after the legendary jazz pianist.

She even started an Instagram for him! Check it out:

Some of these creations are super impressive!