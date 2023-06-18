Kourtney Kardashian Pregnancy Announcement at Blink 182 Concert Sends Fans into a Frenzy

In the world of celebrities, surprises and announcements are just part of the game. When it comes to big news, Kourtney Kardashian knows how to make a splash.

The reality star recently sent shockwaves through her fans and the media when she announced her pregnancy in the most fan way possible.

Picture this: a packed concert venue, the electric atmosphere of a Blink 182 concert, and then suddenly, there it is-a sign proudly displaying Kourtney’s pregnancy announcement.

It’s a move that has everyone buzzing, wondering if this was planned or simply a spur-of-the-moment decision.

The reference to Blink 182’s iconic “All the Small Things” music video only adds to the excitement.

Kourtney Kardashian has always had a knack for capturing attention, and this announcement is no exception. Fans couldn’t help but admire her boldness and creativity in choosing such a public platform to share her joyous news.

the kourtney kardashian pregnancy announcement was cute as hell pic.twitter.com/1HTLOrclMb — hannah (@dumbandfunn) June 17, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian being pregnant makes me so happy cause they're tried so many times and it is so rewarding when it finally happens — mbappouz (@claartj55855560) June 17, 2023

But what makes this pregnancy announcement even more noteworthy is the fact that it marks Kourtney’s fourth child. Yes, you read that right—her FOURTH!

It seems like the Kardashian clan is only getting bigger, and Kourtney’s partner, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, is also welcoming their fourth child into the world.

The internet is abuzz with speculation and congratulations for Kourtney Kardashian and her expanding brood.

Fans are eagerly awaiting further details, such as the due date and gender of the baby, while others speculate about potential baby names.

One thing is for certain: A congrats to the pair on their child!