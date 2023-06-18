AI Takes Over Bikini Bottom: Squidward and More Sing Iconic Emo Songs!

AI has become an integral part of our lives, and it’s hard to escape the buzz around it.

While many people may have concerns about AI’s impact, there’s one particular application that has captured the hearts of millions.

Meet TikToker @skapresident, who has taken the internet by storm with his AI covers of iconic emo songs.

What makes these covers truly extraordinary is that they feature the beloved characters from Bikini Bottom, including Squidward, SpongeBob, and others.

Imagine Squidward Tentacles, known for his grumpy demeanor, belting out The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside” with sheer passion:

Users even commenting on the video “Squidward would listen to this kind of music” and even “Squiddy singing this with every single tentacle“.

The comment section is on fire with fans requesting their favorite songs.

The hashtag #aicover has accumulated over 1.6 billion views (as of writing this post). Fans across the globe have expressed their admiration and fascination for these unexpected musical performances.

Even newer pop songs, such as Maneskin’s “Beggin” has received the SpongeBob treatment:

It’s not just the residents of Bikini Bottom who have been drawn into the AI cover phenomenon.

Other beloved cartoon characters, like Stewie Griffin from Family Guy, Mordecai from Regular Show, and Eric Cartman from South Park, have also joined the ranks of AI singers.

What began as a viral trend has evolved into a full-blown movement, leaving us all hungry for more AI covers featuring our favorite characters.

These AI covers have injected new life into iconic songs and brought together generations of fans.

Here’s to more to come!