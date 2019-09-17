Taylor Swift Is Heading On Tour!

Reigning lead woman of pop, Taylor Swift, fresh off her sixth and brand new LP “Lover” is headed out on the road!

She’ll be making twelve different stops in a WHOLE bunch of different countries.

Some stops include, Belgium, Norway, Poland, and Brazil!

She made the tour announcement on her Twitter account.

The Lover album is open fields, sunsets, + SUMMER. I want to perform it in a way that feels authentic. I want to go to some places I haven’t been and play festivals. Where we didn’t have festivals, we made some. Introducing, Lover Fest East + West! https://t.co/xw6YMN38WE pic.twitter.com/IhVPQ8DMUG — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 17, 2019

Unfortunately no Canadian tour dates were announced… YET!

If you see in the release at the bottom, they’ll be hopefully announced soon!

ALSO SHE’S STARTING A MUSIC FESTIVAL JUST BASED ON THE ALBUM SO THAT’S COOL!

All of that in mind, if you had a chance to see her live, would you? Comment below your thoughts!