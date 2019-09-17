Listen Live

Taylor Swift Is Heading On Tour!

Start memorizing those Lover lyrics already!

By Host Blogs, Josh

Reigning lead woman of pop, Taylor Swift, fresh off her sixth and brand new LP “Lover” is headed out on the road!

She’ll be making twelve different stops in a WHOLE bunch of different countries.

Some stops include, Belgium, Norway, Poland, and Brazil!

She made the tour announcement on her Twitter account.

Unfortunately no Canadian tour dates were announced… YET!

If you see in the release at the bottom, they’ll be hopefully announced soon!

ALSO SHE’S STARTING A MUSIC FESTIVAL JUST BASED ON THE ALBUM SO THAT’S COOL!

All of that in mind, if you had a chance to see her live, would you? Comment below your thoughts!

