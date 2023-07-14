Zayn Malik’s FIRST Interview in SIX Years!

Former One Direction heartthrob, Zayn Malik, sent the internet into a frenzy with his highly-anticipated appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. In this candid interview, Zayn delves into a myriad of topics, offering fans a rare glimpse into his life after fame.

The “Pillowtalk” singer opens up about his serene life on a Pennsylvania farm, dispelling serious rumors that have surrounded him.

Most notably, he discusses the real reason behind his self-imposed exile from the spotlight – severe anxiety.

“I just kind of keep to myself,” Malik shares about his time away, shedding light on the struggles he faced.

I would like to say thank you to everyone that has supported me throughout this amazing journey, especially to my fans who I owe my life to. Love and adore you and see everything you do for me. ❤️ — zayn (@zaynmalik) May 27, 2023

However, it’s his heartfelt commitment to his daughter, Khai, that has brought him back into the limelight.

Zayn reveals how fatherhood inspired him to conquer his nerves and be an inspiring role model:

“I feel like I’ve had to step up as a man, or just a person, and be this example to her that doesn’t succumb to those feelings,”

And yes, Directioners, he addresses the lingering question of why he left One Direction.

“I think I’d known for a minute… Certain people were doing certain things; certain people didn’t want to sign contracts. So I knew something was happening, so I just got ahead of the curve. If I’m being honest with you, I was like, I’m just going to get out of here… this is done,” he reveals candidly.

Interestingly, Zayn even admits his “selfish” desire to be the first member to go solo, paving the way for his remarkable individual career.

Feast your eyes on the full interview below:

Seeing Zayn so positive is heartwarming, as he genuinely looks happy throughout the conversation.

Now, the burning question is will this inner peace lead to a One Direction reunion?

Only time will tell, and fans are eagerly holding on to hope.