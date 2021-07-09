Listen Live

KOOL MOVIES: The Witcher Returns For Season Two, and More!

Toss a Coin The Witcher's creative staff, I swear they deserve it!

By Josh, Videos

I AM SO EXCITED FOR THIS, I HOPE YOU ARE TOO!

*ahem* Sorry, I got a little ahead of myself.

The fantasy book series, turned video games, then film, the Witcher is returning for Season Two!

Today was “WitcherCon” which was supposed to be a convention where all things Witcher would be enjoyed. Unfortunately, the pandemic made it virtual this year.

Fans of the series celebrated their love on twitter, and of course there were new TEASER Trailers:

 

Netflix wasn’t done showing off yet, as they unveiled a new series, following the “Eldest” witcher, Vesimir:

Are you excited for these releases or no?

Related posts