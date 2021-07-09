KOOL MOVIES: The Witcher Returns For Season Two, and More!

I AM SO EXCITED FOR THIS, I HOPE YOU ARE TOO!

*ahem* Sorry, I got a little ahead of myself.

The fantasy book series, turned video games, then film, the Witcher is returning for Season Two!

Today was “WitcherCon” which was supposed to be a convention where all things Witcher would be enjoyed. Unfortunately, the pandemic made it virtual this year.

Fans of the series celebrated their love on twitter, and of course there were new TEASER Trailers:

What you’ve all been waiting for, Witcher family. Here’s the first teaser trailer for Season 2, premiering December 17 on @netflix. #WitcherCon pic.twitter.com/TT4yYttA5F — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) July 9, 2021

Netflix wasn’t done showing off yet, as they unveiled a new series, following the “Eldest” witcher, Vesimir:

Face your demons. Nightmare of the Wolf premieres August 23. #WitcherCon pic.twitter.com/qDRdxMRHfD — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) July 9, 2021

Are you excited for these releases or no?