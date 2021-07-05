Listen Live

KOOL VIRAL: A Steak For Vegans?

This is a little bit of a TOUGH sell!

By Josh, Kool Eats, Kool Viral

Oh vegans, you are a funny folk. We love ya!

Epicurious, notable online recipe maker, is getting SERIOUS FLACK over…. bread?

The recipe? A vegan “steak” made of bread.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Basically (@basically)

Many took to twitter to start ROASTING this, because it’s just savory french toast.

Even going to roast it at a “professional” level:

As somebody who doesn’t eat meat, I like the sentiment, but dude, it’s TOAST.

Would you check out the recipe… or no?

Here’s the link.

