KOOL VIRAL: One Man and His Fantasy Football Waffle House Experience!

And nine waffles. NINE.

If you have a friend in a fantasy football/hockey league, you might want to share this story with them!

One man was tasked after losing his fantasy season, with one job:

Stay at Waffle House for 24 HOURS STRAIGHT.

For some this could be a massive challenged, thankfully reporter Lee Sanderlin shared his journey on Twitter:

Even though he was patient, it’s tough to eat JUST waffles.

AS the hours wore on, Lee began losing hope:

And finally, one last bite:

Lesson learned? Don’t stay at a Waffle House for 24 HOURS!

