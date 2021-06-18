KOOL VIRAL: One Man and His Fantasy Football Waffle House Experience!

If you have a friend in a fantasy football/hockey league, you might want to share this story with them!

One man was tasked after losing his fantasy season, with one job:

Stay at Waffle House for 24 HOURS STRAIGHT.

For some this could be a massive challenged, thankfully reporter Lee Sanderlin shared his journey on Twitter:

I am coming to you live from a Brandon, Mississippi Waffle House. I, a total loser, came in last place in my fantasy football league. As punishment, I spend 24 hours in a Waffle House. Every waffle I eat shaves an hour off the clock. It’s 4:07 Central. pic.twitter.com/oRugzU7rQT — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 17, 2021

Even though he was patient, it’s tough to eat JUST waffles.

1:10 into it. Two more waffles and one human who is dead on the inside pic.twitter.com/zf0jeklKq1 — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 17, 2021

AS the hours wore on, Lee began losing hope:

We’ve entered peak boredom hours. All the staff went out for their smoke breaks. This Waffle House doesn’t feel like a waffle home with no one here pic.twitter.com/jv2epLvvvi — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 18, 2021

And finally, one last bite:

The sun is rising, it’s a new day and I’m never eating waffles again. That’s 9 waffles and 15 hours in this restaurant. S/o to the staff for letting me hang out on a slow night (I tipped them well don’t worry). This was horrible and I recommend no one ever do this. pic.twitter.com/PDGsuHYINf — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 18, 2021

Lesson learned? Don’t stay at a Waffle House for 24 HOURS!