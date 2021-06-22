Listen Live

KOOL VIRAL: One Olympian’s Incredible MOMENT!

By Josh, Kool Celebrities

If you haven’t heard Sha’Carri Richardson’s story, you WILL LOVE THIS.

The U.S Track and Field Olympian just qualified for her spot in Tokyo earlier this weekend. Fans across the globe tuned in to see her incredible moment:

After making the squad, she sat down for a quick interview:

After listening to her story and watching her RUN into the stands to hug her Grandma, you can BEST bet Sha’Carri went to #1 in all of our hearts.

Well, at least mine!

