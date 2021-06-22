KOOL VIRAL: One Olympian’s Incredible MOMENT!

If you haven’t heard Sha’Carri Richardson’s story, you WILL LOVE THIS.

The U.S Track and Field Olympian just qualified for her spot in Tokyo earlier this weekend. Fans across the globe tuned in to see her incredible moment:

REMEMBER THE NAME. Let us introduce you to the newest member of the U.S. Olympic Team: Sha'Carri Richardson.@usatf | #TrackFieldTrials21 x #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/O2wvaRgI8X — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 20, 2021

After making the squad, she sat down for a quick interview:

"I'm highly blessed and grateful… My family is my everything. My everything until the day I'm done." Sha'Carri Richardson with so many emotions after earning a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team.@usatf | #TrackFieldTrials21 x #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/8ujBpBSwVC — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 20, 2021

After listening to her story and watching her RUN into the stands to hug her Grandma, you can BEST bet Sha’Carri went to #1 in all of our hearts.

Well, at least mine!