KOOL VIRAL: One Woman’s Failed Attempt To Ruin The Olympic Torch?!?

I want to write a pun, but I will DEFINITELY get in trouble for it LOL

By Host Blogs, Josh, Kool Viral

Some people just like to rain on the parade, and in this story, that’s ACTUALLY what happened! 😢

Check out the footage below of a woman attempting to extinguish the Olympic Torch… WITH A WATER GUN! 🤣🤣🤣

The woman was eventually detained and charged for the incident, but can you imagine! What would have happened if the torch went out?

Well probably nothing, the torch has a built in fuel department so it’ll never stop burning.

The Tokyo Olympics are turning out to be quite the unique games ALREADY!

