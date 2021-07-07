KOOL VIRAL: One Woman’s Failed Attempt To Ruin The Olympic Torch?!?

Some people just like to rain on the parade, and in this story, that’s ACTUALLY what happened! 😢

Check out the footage below of a woman attempting to extinguish the Olympic Torch… WITH A WATER GUN! 🤣🤣🤣

The woman was eventually detained and charged for the incident, but can you imagine! What would have happened if the torch went out?

Well probably nothing, the torch has a built in fuel department so it’ll never stop burning.

The Tokyo Olympics are turning out to be quite the unique games ALREADY!