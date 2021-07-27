Listen Live

KOOL VIRAL: Ready, Set…GO… WAIT THERE’S A BOAT!

Oh Tokyo boats, you're so silly.

By Josh, Kool Viral

The Triathalon at the Olympics was quite the hot event, and not for the competition!

Check out this clip that went VIRAL of the official start for the event being BOTCHED… by a rogue boat?

Ironically, the swimmers who ended up medaling were some of those who got an early dip.
If this boat driver didn’t get fired, I don’t know what is real 🤣🤣🤣!

