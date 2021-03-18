KOOL VIRAL: Ryan Reynolds Watched His “Worst” Movie… DRUNK?

In honour of St Patrick’s Day yesterday, Ryan Reynolds decided to get into the spirit!

Literally.

Excited to see the Snyder Cut. But ahead of its debut – and with the aid of a good amount of #AviationGin – tonight at 6pm EST I’ll do something I’ve never done: actually watch Green Lantern. Happy #StPatricksDay — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

I only ever read my parts of the script so this is genuinely exciting for me to watch — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

This protagonist seems reckless but likable — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Hey @BlakeLively is in this movie!! — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Honestly, this cast is incredible. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

There’s a lot of heavy hitters in the movie. Not always used in the right way… but still… heavy hitters. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

All in all it ended up to be in good fun. Amazing!