KOOL VIRAL: Sesame Street Celebrates Pride By Breaking A 51 YEAR BARRIER!

With Pride month rolling along, we’re bound to hear SO many amazing stories coming from the LGBTQAI2+ community!

Sesame Street, our childhood favourite, has decided to make their stance on pride CLEAR:

THEY LOVE IT!

Check out this small video of the episode “Family Day” which featured two dads parenting their daughters, a first in the series HISTORY:

Love is love and if Sesame Street is involving it, we STAN!