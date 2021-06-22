KOOL VIRAL: Sesame Street Celebrates Pride By Breaking A 51 YEAR BARRIER!
"Love is love, and we are so happy to add this special family to our Sesame family"
With Pride month rolling along, we’re bound to hear SO many amazing stories coming from the LGBTQAI2+ community!
Sesame Street, our childhood favourite, has decided to make their stance on pride CLEAR:
THEY LOVE IT!
Check out this small video of the episode “Family Day” which featured two dads parenting their daughters, a first in the series HISTORY:
Love is love and if Sesame Street is involving it, we STAN!