KOOL VIRAL: The #MilkCrateChallenge Takes Over TikTok With Back Breaking Results!

The latest challenge on TikTok is BACK breaking, but also HILARIOUS!

The #milkcratechallenge is quite simple, climb a pyramid made only of empty milk cartons.

Sounds easy? WRONG.

Check out some of the hilarious attempts below:

I could watch milk crate challenge videos all day 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/anGwTMrIN8 — Josh Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) August 22, 2021

It seems that even rappers have tried:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osiris ❄️❄️❄️ (@ykosiris)

Celebs even chimed in, joking they wouldn’t even try to attempt it:

Although we regulate milk, we can't recommend you try that. Perhaps enjoy a nice glass of 2% and return all those crates to the grocery store? — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 23, 2021

Winners have come far and few in between, but there have been a couple:

Aye y’all! Somebody won the milk crate challenge! Whole hood bet on Tee. Tee got paid ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/6OMOyrGyQv — 0-41 (@runtelldatbish) August 18, 2021

Sis did the milk crate challenge in high heels….she won! pic.twitter.com/OEDWw3DeXA — Sugared momma ✨✨✨ (@Iamcoco78) August 23, 2021

Lesson? Maybe sit this next one out unless you want to make a visit to the chiropractor 🤣🤣