KOOL VIRAL: The #MilkCrateChallenge Takes Over TikTok With Back Breaking Results!
You SHOULD drink some milk before this one!
The latest challenge on TikTok is BACK breaking, but also HILARIOUS!
The #milkcratechallenge is quite simple, climb a pyramid made only of empty milk cartons.
Sounds easy? WRONG.
Check out some of the hilarious attempts below:
Milk Crate Challenge Going Crazy 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #MilkCrate #Challenge #Funny pic.twitter.com/wykSEeTCTU
— Yesssterday (@Yesssterday) August 19, 2021
I could watch milk crate challenge videos all day 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/anGwTMrIN8
— Josh Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) August 22, 2021
It seems that even rappers have tried:
View this post on Instagram
Celebs even chimed in, joking they wouldn’t even try to attempt it:
Although we regulate milk, we can't recommend you try that. Perhaps enjoy a nice glass of 2% and return all those crates to the grocery store?
— U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 23, 2021
Winners have come far and few in between, but there have been a couple:
Aye y’all! Somebody won the milk crate challenge! Whole hood bet on Tee. Tee got paid ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/6OMOyrGyQv
— 0-41 (@runtelldatbish) August 18, 2021
Sis did the milk crate challenge in high heels….she won! pic.twitter.com/OEDWw3DeXA
— Sugared momma ✨✨✨ (@Iamcoco78) August 23, 2021
Lesson? Maybe sit this next one out unless you want to make a visit to the chiropractor 🤣🤣