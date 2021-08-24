Listen Live

KOOL VIRAL: The #MilkCrateChallenge Takes Over TikTok With Back Breaking Results!

You SHOULD drink some milk before this one!

By Josh

The latest challenge on TikTok is BACK breaking, but also HILARIOUS!

The #milkcratechallenge is quite simple, climb a pyramid made only of empty milk cartons.

Sounds easy? WRONG.

Check out some of the hilarious attempts below:

It seems that even rappers have tried:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osiris ❄️❄️❄️ (@ykosiris)

Celebs even chimed in, joking they wouldn’t even try to attempt it:

Winners have come far and few in between, but there have been a couple:

Lesson? Maybe sit this next one out unless you want to make a visit to the chiropractor 🤣🤣

