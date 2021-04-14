Listen Live

KRAFT JUST RELEASED GRILLED CHEESE INCENSE

Want your house to smell like grilled cheese?

By Kool Eats

On National Grilled Cheese Day earlier this week, and in honour of the holiday, Kraft invented Grilled Cheese Incense.

 

Yes, if you burn it, it smells like grilled cheese.

 

They’re giving away 1,000 sticks, and if you want to win one, you can enter by tweeting the hashtags #BreatheCheesy and #Sweepstakes by Thursday.

 

 

