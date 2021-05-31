Lady Gaga Celebrates ‘Born This Way’ Album’s 10th Anniversary!

In honour of the milestone, Gaga will be releasing an anniversary edition of her sophomore album.

The anniversary album will feature artists who “both represent and advocate for” the LGBTQ community.

The album will be available on June 8th which will contain the original album’s 14 tracks as well as covers – by artists whose names have not yet been unveiled – of “Marry the Night,” “Highway Unicorn (Road to Love),” “You and I,” “The Edge of Glory” and “Born This Way (The Country Road Version).”