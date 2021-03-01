Lady Gaga’s 2 Stolen Dogs Recovered!

Armed Thieves shot Gaga’s Dog walker four times last week and stole two of her three dogs! The third dog ran away but was later found and returned to Gaga.

The two French Bulldogs were found and brought to a police station by a lady who seemed to be uninvolved.

Gaga confirmed the good news on social media. Her dog walker, Ryan Fischer is always expected to make a full recovery.

Gaga, who has been in Rome the entire time, initially offered a $500,000 reward for her dogs’ safe return.