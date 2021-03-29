Lady Marmalade Celebrates 20th Anniversary!

It was 20 years ago that we were gifts with an epic collaboration with Pink, Mya, Cristina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, and Missy Elliot!

The iconic collaboration, which is a cover of the 1974 track by Patti LaBelle’s girl group Labelle, was the first single on the Moulin Rouge soundtrack in 2001.

It’s still one of the best music videos ever and arguably the best collaboration from a girl squad ever!

Some of the ladies took to social to celebrate the anniversary!

At a time in entertainment when females were pitted against each other, this collaboration wasn’t like that and promoted girl power!

