🍺 Your Lawn Can Now Party Too… Introducing “Lawn Brew”

If you’ve ever looked at your lawn and thought,

“You know what this needs? A beer.”

Well… someone at Natural Light had the same thought… and actually did something about it.

They’ve launched “Lawn Brew” — a fertilizer made from spent beer grains.

So yes… your grass can now live its best frat-house life.

RELATED: Natural Light Is Dropping “Lawngerie” for Valentine’s Day… Yes, For Your Lawn Mower

🌱 It Sounds Ridiculous… But There’s Science

Apparently, those leftover beer grains are packed with nutrients that help your lawn grow:

• greener

• thicker

• and maybe slightly more fun at parties

Studies show they can boost nitrogen, improve soil health, and increase phosphorus… which is basically lawn language for “you’re about to be the neighbour everyone secretly hates.”

💸 Want to Get Your Grass Buzzed?

You can grab a 64-ounce bag for $14.99 online. You must be of legal drinking age. Because nothing says responsible adulting like getting carded for your lawn care.

😅 Let’s Be Honest

This is either a genius gardening hack OR the moment we’ve officially run out of normal ideas

Either way, your lawn is about to have a better summer than you.

“My grass is now living a more exciting life than I am… and honestly, I respect it.” 😅