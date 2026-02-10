Natural Light Is Dropping “Lawngerie” for Valentine’s Day… Yes, For Your Lawn Mower
Just when you thought Valentine’s Day couldn’t get any weirder, Natural Light has rolled in with a gift idea absolutely nobody asked for and yet somehow still exists. The beer brand is unveiling lawn mower “lingerie,” proudly branded as “LAWN-gerie.”
And yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like.
The company describes it as a “frisky set of intimate apparel for lawn mowers,” complete with a silky, lacy protective cover meant to keep your equipment looking sharp while preserving its “cutting edge.” Because apparently your mower deserves to feel cute too.
Check out the promotional video!
Ridiculous? Completely. Surprising? Not even a little.
There’s always a market for novelty items that sit somewhere between hilarious and deeply questionable, and this one lands right in that sweet spot.
Somewhere out there is a person already planning to gift this to their garage like it’s a romantic comedy subplot.
RELATED: Which Would You Rather? Valentine's Day or The Super Bowl?
Before you start clearing shelf space beside the snow blower, though, there’s a catch. It’s not actually for sale at the moment. Natural Light says they’re only giving away one set through a Valentine’s contest.
To enter, fans need to watch for designated posts on Facebook, Instagram, and X between now and Valentine’s Day, then follow along and comment using the hashtags #NattyLawngerie and #Sweepstakes.
So if you’ve ever looked at your lawnmower and thought, “You deserve something silky,” this might be your moment. Canada may still be buried in snow, but love… and apparently lawn fashion… finds a way.
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Christopher “Kid” Reid, best known from the iconic rap duo Kid ’N Play and the House Party films, is recovering after undergoing a life-saving heart transplant at age 61.
The hip-hop legend revealed he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure last summer after a visit to the...
Upcoming Concerts
Maestro Fresh Wes
AfroCaribbean Multicultural Association presents a Black History Month Tribute to Maestro Fresh Wes