Lawsuit Says Bagel Bites Aren’t Made With ‘Real’ Mozzarella

A lawsuit was filed last month by a lady who claims that pizza-flavoured Bagel Bites don’t actually use real cheese.

The suit filed by Kaityln Huber alleges that the lunchtime staple’s manufacturer, Kraft Heinz, is lying to consumers by including the “real” dairy stamp on its products.

The suit states that “the Product does not contain ‘real’ mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce, as these foods are understood and expected by consumers.” The complaint also rides on the idea that fillers are used in the bites by the Kraft Heinz Foods Company.

But Kraft Heinz bit back, denying any wrongdoing to their cheesy mini-pizzas. A Kraft Heinz spokesperson said in a statement to the “Today” show. “We proudly stand by the food we make and are focused on bringing great products to market. The lawsuit lacks any merit, and we will strongly defend our brand.”

The lawyer for Huber says the goal is to get Kraft Heinz to correct its packaging in the future.