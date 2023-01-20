Legendary Musician David Crosby Has Died At The Age of 81

Crosby leaves behind a legacy as a singer, songwriter and guitarist! He co-founded the Byrds and supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash…

After a “long illness” Crosby died, confirmed his widow Jan Dance.

The singer, guitarist and songwriter was part of the original lineup of the Byrds and appeared on their first five albums, including the 1965 hit cover of Bob Dylan’s Mr Tambourine Man.

He also co-founded the folk rock supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash along with fellow musicians Stephen Stills and Graham Nash. They later added Canadian singer-songwriter Neil Young to the lineup.

In a tribute shared on Instagram, Crosby’s former bandmate Graham Nash wrote of his “profound sadness” to hear the news.

“I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship has been at times, but what has always mattered to David and me more than anything was the pure joy of the music we created together,” Nash wrote. “He leaves behind a tremendous void.”

Statement from Graham Nash: pic.twitter.com/FRmkwNcqCr — Rob Tannenbaum (@tannenbaumr) January 19, 2023

Interesting Facts about David Crosby!



Crosby discovered Joni Mitchell playing in a Florida club in 1967, helping her get a record deal and producing her first album, Song to a Seagull. The pair were romantically involved. He recently described Mitchell as “the best singer-songwriter … I don’t think anybody comes close”.

Crosby’s first solo album came out in 1971, If I Could Only Remember My Name. He released a few more solo records through the 80s and 90s, before a 20-year break and a prolific late-life period, with five coming out since 2014.

Crosby also donated sperm for Melissa Etheridge!