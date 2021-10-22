LEGO Is About To Release A ‘Home Alone’ Set!

Said to deliver lots of Cherry Christmas Joy! This set has a whopping 3,955 pieces and is a complex delight.

It includes minifigures of Marv and Harry along with a screaming Kevin. Kevin’s mom and Old Man Marley have figures too but many other characters didn’t make the cut.

This set will drop on the official LEGO website and a host of LEGO stores on November 1 for $250. No, you won’t want the cashier to keep the change but you will get some classic Christmas cheer from this Home Alone LEGO set.

This isn’t the only recent revival of the Home Alone franchise. Along with this intricately detailed Lego set, Disney is also reviving the series with a new Disney Plus movie. The new movie, which is ridiculously titled Home Sweet Home Alone, stars Archie Yates (Jojo Rabbit), Timothy Simons (Veep), Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), and Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live).