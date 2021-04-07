Lena Dunham Announces New Plus-Size Clothing Line

LENA DUNHAM announced that she’s starting a new clothing line, with her goal being to, quote, “cultivate a space where the question of whether a plus body will be embraced by the clothes is a non-issue, and the clothes are not demanding that a plus woman hide.”

and one exec says, “Our ultimate goal is to dress as many women as possible and we are completely open to expanding past size 26 in the future.”

Lena, who is an actress and writer wants to help break down the barriers in fashion for plus-size women