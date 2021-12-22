Listen Live

Leonardo DiCaprio Rescues His Dogs from Drowning in a Frozen Lake While on Set of ‘Don’t Look Up’

We'd all do it!

By Dirt/Divas

During a recent segment of Entertainment Weekly’s Around the Table with costars Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Jonah Hill, and the film’s director Adam McKay, Leo admitted that he jumped into a frozen lake while on the set of his new Netflix film, ‘Don’t Look Up’ to save his huskies, Jack and Jill.

 

 

“Basically, they both fell in a frozen lake.  I didn’t understand what you do in a frozen lake,” Leo said.  Jennifer added, “One of the dogs fell in, and he jumped into the frozen lake to save the dog.  As soon as he pushed the one dog out of the pond, the other one jumped in.”

 

 

Leo then explained further, “Well, the other one started licking the one that was drowning, and then we all were in the frozen lake together.”  Unfortunately for Jack and Jill, it was a major shock to them because they’re used to the warm, Southern California waters.  Afterwards, Jennifer joked saying, “I’m sure you guys are all wondering, I was too, he immediately got naked in the car.”

 

 

Jack and Jill are safe thanks to Leo.

