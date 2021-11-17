The ‘Don’t Look Up’ Trailer Is Out!

The new Netflix movie features an all-star cast!

It’s the end of the world as we know it, and Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio are doing their best to fix it. Adam McKay’s Netflix disaster comedy Don’t Look Up follows an astronomy grad student named Kate (Lawrence) and her professor Dr. Mindy (DiCaprio) as they attempt to warn everyone of impending doom — a “planet killer” comet that’s hurtling towards Earth. The only problem? They can’t get anyone to take them seriously.

Related: Netflix subscriptions are way up…

The rest of the A-list cast is rounded out by Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, and Mark Rylance. Even Ariana Grande makes an appearance, responding to the astronomers’ announcement with the revelation that she has a shooting star tattooed on her back.

Don’t Look Up crash lands on Netflix on Christmas Eve, December 24.