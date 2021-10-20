Netflix Sees Jump In Subscribers Thanks To ‘Squid Game’

In the first half of 2021, the world’s largest streaming giant lost subscribers, due to lockdowns being lifted and people actually moving around again.

Thanks to this unexpected hit, ‘Quid Game,’ Netflix has added 3.86 million additional sign ups since the series was released.

The South Korean drama “Squid Game” debuted on Sept. 17 and surprised executives by becoming the streaming service’s most-watched original series in its first month. On Tuesday, Netflix said a “mind-boggling” 142 million households had watched the dark drama about people who compete in a deadly competition to erase financial debt.

The show was made with a relatively small budget, but has managed to be a massive money-maker for the tracksuits and Vans sneakers. Plus, there has been an uptick of interest online to learn Korean.

Netflix confirms Quid Game’ merchandise is now on its way to retailers. Netflix figures it will pick up over 8 million new customers by the end of the year.