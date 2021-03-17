Liam Neeson Honours Ireland For St. Patrick’s Day
I know where I'm going first when it's safe!
Get your green duds ready because Liam Neeson is celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day with you!
The action superstar lent his voice to a new tourism campaign for his home country of Ireland.
The campaign hopes to shine a spotlight on the country and bring about joy for the holiday on March 17th while many people are stuck at home during the pandemic.
So drink your Irish whiskey or green beer in honour of better days to come!